New features coming to next Apple TV model

By Samantha Wiley
It was recently rumored that a new Apple TV model will be debuting soon.

The last device, the Apple TV 4K, launched more than two years ago, and some believe that it’s time for a new one. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that Apple was developing a new Apple TV alongside a new HomePod mini. The Cupertino-based company is said to be creating a new chip that will incorporate both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and it will be integrated into several devices. Furthermore, the chip will support Wi-Fi 6E and is considered an upgrade of the Wi-Fi 6 technology.

The next Apple TV might not have major redesign aspects, although it’s rumored that a built-in camera will be added in future models. The FaceTime app was added on tvOS 17 and allowed users to join a video call with a connected iPad or iPhone. With it, users no longer need an iPad or iPhone.

