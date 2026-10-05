New Films Added to Apple TV

New movies have been added to Apple TV, including Jurassic World, The Social Network, Spider-Man: Far From Home, the 2005 version of War of the Worlds, The Martian, The Town, Inception, and Godzilla for the United Kingdom. In the United States, the movies added are Tropic Thunder, Jurassic World, Insomnia, Taxi Driver, Fury, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Good Will Hunting, 28 Days Later, Going the Distance, Fallen, Blood Diamond, American Gangster, and Black Hawk Down.

For the United Kingdom, this is a big addition because in August only 6 movies were added to the platform. Apple is also removing some movies, but it looks like additions made back in August are still accessible in the said region.

Apple TV got most of its fame and awards for its comedies and drama films, and they continue to make films. A new movie from Sian Heder, the CODA director/writer, is being made called Being Heumann.