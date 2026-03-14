Apple TV

New HomePod and Apple TV Tied With Revamped Siri Release

By Samantha Wiley
New HomePod and Apple TV Tied With Revamped Siri Release

A new Apple TV 4K and HomePod are ready for release, but the company is apparently tying the release of these devices to the long-awaited revamped Siri that has faced delay after delay. The devices have a planned release for September, with the home hub being dependent on the new version of Siri.


A new Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini have been rumored for 2 years now, as reports say that they are looking at a release before the end of the year. However, there was no revamped version in sight. They were also not present in the announcement of several products, such as the MacBook Neo and iPhone 17e.

New HomePod and Apple TV Tied With Revamped Siri Release

The HomePod Mini is anticipated to have a new chip and an N1 chip with a revamped UWB chip, and the Apple TV 4K has not been revamped since 2022. Rumors hint that the new TV will get an Apple-made N1 networking chip and an A17 Pro chip.


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