New Jeopardy! And NFL Games Get Added To Apple TV Next Month

By Samantha Wiley
Three new games will be added to Apple Arcade on September 4th, Thursday, namely Jeopardy! Daily, My Talking Tom Friends+, and NFL Retro Bowl ‘26.

Jeopardy! Daily lets users play the famous quiz show in America, where players answer questions given by the host, on their iPhones and other Apple devices with Apple Arcade.

Talking Tom Friends+ is a game where kids can care for pets virtually. 

NFL Retro Bowl ‘26 will be released at the start of the new NFL season, kicking off on September 4, featuring rosters and players of the NFL with retro graphics. Players can look forward to a new leaderboard in the Retro Bowl Championship, where they would compete against each other weekly, similar to the schedule of the NFL.

Games like Disney Dreamlight Valley (arcade edition), Hello Kitty Island Adventure, and more will be getting updates to refresh the content in-game. Apple Arcade gives users access to its game library across Apple devices like the iPhone, Mac, and iPad with no ads. It is a subscription that is priced at $6.99 per month.

