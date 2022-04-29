New Michael J Fox documentary to launch on Apple TV+

A new documentary film about Hollywood actor Michael J Fox is set to launch on Apple’s streaming service.

The documentary film currently has no title and is said to be a nonfiction genre. It’s based on the life of Fox and how the ‘undersized kid’ rose to fame in 1980s Hollywood. The project is currently being produced in Vancouver, Los Angeles and New York and has documentary clips, archival footage and scripted aspects. The Apple TV+ exclusive will be directed by Davis Guggenheim.

Concordia Studio is assigned to produce the Apple TV+ film, with Guggenheim, Will Cohen, Jonathan King and Annetta Marion serving the same role. Executive producers include Laurene Powell Jobs, Nicole Stott, Nelle Fortenberry and Jonathan Silberberg.

The untitled project will be the second project in Apple’s partnership with Concordia Studio, with the first being ‘Boys State’.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $4.99 a month.