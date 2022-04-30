New Mother’s Day-Themed peanuts special goes live May 6

Apple has uploaded a new trailer video of its upcoming Peanuts special to celebrate Mother’s Day.

‘To Mom (and Dad), With Love – Official Trailer’ has appeared on Apple’s official Apple TV channel and is about a minute in length. It starts with a focus on Peppermint Patty, who grew up without having a mother. The press release expands on the plot and reveals how she realized that family comes in all shapes and sizes and how Mother’s Day is an opportunity to thank the people who matter most.

‘To Mom (and Dad), With Love will be available to watch starting May 6 on Apple TV+. It’s the latest ‘Peanuts’ content from the Apple TV+ and Wildbrain collaboration, with Alex Galatis assigned as the writer for the special.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming platform and costs $4.99 a month. It features original content such as ‘CODA’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Pachinko’, among others.