New ‘Peanuts’ special to launch on Apple TV+

Apple TV

Apple TV+ will be getting a few more ‘Peanuts’ specials according to WildBrain.

Recently it was announced that Apple TV Plus will be getting ‘The Snoopy Show’, expected in 2021. However, there are a few notable additions for those who want to see Snoopy and the gang- ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’, ‘Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ and ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’.

The Halloween content is already available to watch on Apple TV+, and after that it’s free on TV app starting October 30 until November 1. The next one is slated to appear on the platform November 18 on Apple TV+ then becomes free starting November 25 until November 27. Finally, the Christmas special will premiere on December 4 and become free starting December 11 until December 13.

Apple partnered up with WildBrain in 2018, with WildBrain agreeing to show exclusive content in the Apple TV+ platform. One of the first shows was ‘Peanuts in Space’ which won an Emmy.

