Apple TV

New Psychological Thriller Trailer Uploaded by Apple

By Samantha Wiley
New Psychological Thriller Trailer Uploaded by Apple

A trailer was released by Apple for the highly awaited series. The Cape Fear thriller show stars Patrick Wilson, Javier Bardem and Amy Adams, with the first 2 episodes streaming on Apple TV June 5. New episodes will be coming every Friday until the 31st of the month.


The company gives us a synopsis of the show, where a storm is coming for the happy married attorney Tom and Anna, while the famous killer Max is out looking for vengeance after being put in jail by the two.

New Psychological Thriller Trailer Uploaded by Apple

The show is based on a 70-year history inspired by Cape Fear, a show back in 1991 that was produced by Steven Spielberg and directed by Martin Scorsese. Apple TV is a subscription that gives you access to Apple’s streaming service for watching originals, famous titles and sports. Priced at $12.99 monthly, you can stream on the Apple TV App.


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