New Series From The Creator Of Breaking Bad Coming to Apple TV+

A teaser was shared by Apple for Pluribus, a sci-fi drama made by the creator of Breaking Bad, Vince Gilligan. The show stars Rhea Seehorn, an actress who was nominated for the Emmys and also cast in Better Call Saul, a spinoff of Breaking Bad.



Seehorn will be portraying a character named Carol, an official of the United States Government who appears on the TV she is watching, and she vows to figure out how she’s unique from other people in order to join them. Apple will be launching the first two episodes of the series on November 7, Friday on Apple TV+ with new weekly episodes to watch on Fridays up until the 26th of December.

The show Pluribus is created by Gilligan as writer and executive producer for some episodes of the series alongside Sony Pictures Television. The company has uploaded obscure clips of the series during the past few months.

A fun easter egg: if you dial 202-808-3981 you will get a message that is related to the series with the option to receive promotional texts from Apple TV+