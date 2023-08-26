New ‘The Morning Show’ trailer video for season 3 surfaces

Apple TV+ has released a new trailer video for season 3 of ‘The Morning Show’

Season three of ‘The Morning Show’ is set to debut September 13 with two episodes available to watch during that time. The series was one of the first to launch on the streaming platform, with season two going live in September 2021.

Apple’s newest trailer reveals the tension between personalities heading into season three. It’s roughly two and a half minutes in length and available on the official Apple TV+ YouTube channel. Charlotte Stoudt serves as the new showrunner, who’s also a writer and executive producer with Mimi Leder, who’s also the show’s director. ‘The Morning Show’ stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, as well as Julianna Margulies, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Steve Carell, and more.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content, including ‘Silo’, ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Black Bird’, and ‘Severance’, among others.