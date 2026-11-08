Nintendo Games Run on Apple TV

Super Mario Odyssey and Animal Crossing: New Horizons have been run on Apple TV by a Reddit User thanks to AI, where strings of ports were continued. FloatingFalafel, the Reddit user with his project, was a fork of the toolkit nxnative, which was used to recompile games from the Nintendo Switch 1 and 2 on Apple TV with a Mac. This was developed with Claude Opus 5.5. Animal Crossing on the Apple TV 4K runs with 30fps while Super Mario Odyssey runs at 60, these games are the only one tested as of now with other titles yet to have been run. People are encouraged by the creator to use the software to try other games. Game files will not be included, so you have to own the cartridge of the game and a modified version of the Nintendo Switch.

Heavy title games such as The Legend of Zelda will not be able to run on the Apple TV 4K 3rd generation due to thermal throttling, but the new Apple TV 4K could potentially run games that the previous model was not able to. Nintendo is known for taking down alternative methods to play games from them, meaning that the port to the Apple TV would not last that long. Back in 2024, the team for Yuzu Emulator was sued by Nintendo, reaching a settlement of $2.4 million while the emulator was taken down.

Apple announced a 4th generation Apple TV 4K with upgrades in performance such as an A19 chip, support for Siri AI, support for Find My with Precision Finding, and a revamped Siri Remote. It features far-field microphones that feature advanced echo isolation meaning the device can identify the user even with background noise. You can also connect the new Apple TV to the newly released HomePod mini 2 for a surround sound system.