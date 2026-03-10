Apple TV

No New HomePod Mini and Apple TV Yet

By Samantha Wiley
No New HomePod Mini and Apple TV Yet

Seven products have been revealed by Apple this week, from the MacBook Neo to the iPhone 17e. However, the HomePod Mini and the new Apple TV largely remain absent. Rumors about a new HomePod and Apple TV have been circulating since 2024.


The company has decided to release newer products that will support the revamped version of Siri when it eventually releases. It will also be compatible with the Apple smart home hub in development and the next HomePod Mini and Apple TV.

No New HomePod Mini and Apple TV Yet

The current Apple TV was revealed back in October 2022, with the HomePod Mini released around 2 years before that. The two devices are long overdue for a revamped version. We remain optimistic that the revamped Siri will be released soon, and then the two products will be released after.


