Nvidia Shield gets Apple TV app with 4K and Dolby Atmos

Nvidia Shield TV, a streaming set top box now has the Apple TV app, as well as Dolby Atmos and 4K support.

Shield TV owners will now be able to access the Apple TV app and all its contents beginning this month, including the streaming service Apple TV+. Dolby Atmos and 4K HDR can be enabled as well if the user wishes.

Nvidia Shield has native 4K upscaling which can come in handy when viewing full HD content on a 4K TV or monitor. Also, support for Google Assistant means the app can be controlled via voice or through an Android smartphone.

The device can converted into a gaming solution courtesy of the service, GeForce Now.

The Apple TV app has been making appearances on other devices. In 2021 it appeared on Chromecast with Google TV.

Apple TV+ features Apple originals such as ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Home Before Dark’, among others and upcoming ones such as ‘Lisey’s Story’ and ‘Physical’.