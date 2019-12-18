NY Pop-Up Location Opened To Promote Apple TV+ Series ‘Helpsters’

Apple continues to expand reach for its subscription service Apple TV by creating a pop-up right in New York for its live-action puppet show ‘Helpsters’.

The pop-up, located in Chelsea, Manhattan doesn’t have Apple branding other than a small icon that says ‘Watch on Apple TV’ on the window. It features the show’s characters and has a tagline that says ‘for problems big or small we’re here to help solve them’.

Helpsters pop up underway in Chelsea for @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/kd8ggTdMZz — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) December 16, 2019

‘Helpsters’ is an Apple original show from the same minds that made Sesame Street. It’s about helping children learn about coding and solving problems. As for seeing whether there are other pop-ups, Apple hasn’t made any announcements or updates.

‘Helpsters’ is already live on Apple TV+, and interested individuals can watch the first 6 shows. Apple has announced that the show will have 26 episodes for its first season. In addition, Apple has gone into book partnerships to supplement Apple TV+ show ‘Ghostwriter’.