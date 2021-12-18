Official Apple TV+ ‘Severance’ trailer released

Apple today has shown an official trailer video for its upcoming sci-fi drama show ‘Severance’.

‘Severance’ will appear on Apple TV+ and tells the story of an employee who undertakes a radical experiment that will surgically separate his work memories from his personal ones. The main character, Mark Scout will be played by Hollywood actor Adam Scott, alongside notable luminaries such as Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Dichen Lachman, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock and Michael Chernus.

In the minute-and-half teaser the tone is set when Mark agrees to have the procedure done, along with three others. The video is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel. ‘Severance’ is set to launch on Apple TV+ come February 18, 2022.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $4.99 a month. It can be bundled along with other Apple services, such as Apple Arcade, Apple Music or Apple Fitness+ in Apple One offerings.