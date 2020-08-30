‘On the Rocks’ set to premiere on September 17

‘On the Rocks’, an Apple TV+ comedy film will be featured at the New York Film Festival starting September 17, 2020.

Sofia Coppola’s movie will be exclusive to Apple TV+ after it premiers on the 58th New York Film Festival, which runs from September 17 to October 11. It stars notable Hollywood figures Marlon Wayans, Bill Murray and Rashida Jones.

The official trailer of ‘On the Rocks’ is available to watch on Apple’s YouTube Channel. The 2-minute plus video shows the plot where Laura (Jones) is stuck in a marriage rut and her father, Felix (Murray) wanting to help by following Laura’s husband (Wayans) around.

‘On the Rocks’ is prominently featured among the lineup, along with gala events, sneak previews and screenings. The movie comes from studio A24 and is set to debut on Apple’s streaming platform in October. Murray and Coppola worked together in the movie ‘Lost in Translation’, which resulted in Murray’s Best Actor Oscar nomination and Coppola getting the Academy Award for original screenplay.