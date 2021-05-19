Orders for Apple TV 4K getting ready to ship

Apple is picking up the pace in Apple TV 4K orders, with the status now changing to ‘preparing to ship’.

The company also started charging debit and credit cards today, which means the devices should be shipping out soon. At the earliest those who pre-ordered can expect their devices to come anywhere between May 21 to May 27.

The new Apple TV 4K sports the same design as its predecessor, but with new features such as HDR high framerate and the A12 Bionic chip. Also, the remote is redesigned and has a touch clickpad and heftier build.

The 32GB variant of the Apple TV 4K is priced at $179, while the 64GB version is $199. Currently, stock is widely available and the date of shipment is estimated between May 25 to June 2.

Customers can get the new Siri Remote for $59 as a standalone upgrade for their existing Apple TV. It’s included when you buy the 2nd generation Apple TV 4K.