Oscars mulling Netflix and Apple TV+ ban

The governing board at the Oscar has been thinking about implementing rules that force Netflix and Apple TV+ to release longer theater runs or face a ban in the Academy Awards.

In the organization’s rules, a movie has to debut in theaters and stay for one week minimum to be considered for Best Picture. Currently, a streaming company can simultaneously release their films on their platform when it launches on theaters. Furthermore, the film has to spend a week in any of six key markets, which include Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco, New York, and LA.

Apple won two Academy Awards for its short film ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’, and ‘CODA’ and became the first streaming company to do so. As for Netflix, the company shies away from theatrical releases except for its ‘Glass Onion’ movie. The Oscar governors believe that the rule change can help theaters.