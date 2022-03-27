‘Pachinko’ producers say Apple was ‘Only Streamer’ to fully fund show

As the Apple TV+ show ‘Pachinko’ launch date nears, producers shed light on how Apple was the only streaming company to shoulder full production costs.

In a Variety interview, producer Theresa Kang-Lowe said that major networks expressed interest but they balked at the cost of funding a complex story that spanned decades. She revealed how the budget was too small for the project’s ambition and multiple timelines, and that the production costs and script complexity made it unpalatable to regular network companies.

Soo Hugh, ‘Pachinko’ writer added that a show with that kind of scale ‘could never have been made’, and that streamers didn’t exist around 7 years ago.

It’s normal for shows like ‘Pachinko’ to be funded by several networks and distributors. However, the issue was resolved when Apple won the bid and agreed to fully fund the costs.

‘Pachinko’ will debut on Apple TV+ on March 25. The official trailer is available to watch on the official Apple TV+ YouTube channel.