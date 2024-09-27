‘Peanuts’ holiday specials makes a comeback on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will be offering the ‘Peanuts’ special as a free content on the streaming service platform.

Advertisements

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’, ‘A Charlie Brown: Thanksgiving’, and ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ will be shown for free on the Apple TV+ app on December 14 and 15, November 23 and 24, and October 19 and 20, respectively. Apple has done the same thing last year and is apparently continuing the tradition. The free content is available for watching even without an Apple TV+ subscription. However, Apple TV+ subscribers can access the content anytime they want.

Apple has the right to Peanuts with a partnership deal with WildBrain, and 2024 marks the fourth year of the special airing on Apple TV+. It’s worth noting that petitions to have the specials broadcasted on TV networks began since 2020 and already has around 270K signatures. The ‘Peanuts’ specials did make an appearance in 2020 and 2021.