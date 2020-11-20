Peanuts Specials will be Airing on PBS

Broadcast TV station PBS will be showing what were previously exclusive holiday-themed specials ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas‘ and ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ on December 13 2020 and November 22, 2020, respectively.

The Peanuts specials will be showing on PBS Kids and PBS with zero ads following a petition by fans of the show who were unhappy that Apple gained the rights to the content via a Wildbrain partnership. Apple relented when the petition surpassed 250,000 signatures.

Originally, Apple intended for the specials to be shown free on the Apple TV app but the petition changed all that and moved the Peanuts episodes on broadcast TV for everyone to see.

Those who don’t have an Apple device or the Apple TV app can watch the Peanuts specials on PBS Kids and PBS 6:30 Central Time. They can also watch it on Apple TV starting November 18, and free on November 25 to 27 and December 4, and free on December 11 to 13.