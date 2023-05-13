Pete Distad to leave Apple TV+

Bloomberg reports that services executive Pete Distad will be departing Apple.

Pete Distad was in charge of operations and business aspects of Apple TV+, the Apple TV app, and the company’s focus on sports content. Distad was at the helm when a sports deal with the Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer was made. Since 2017 Distad has been working with content deals on Apple TV+ and reports to Oliver Schusser.

Pete Distad was hired in 2013 and worked as Hulu’s VP of distribution and marketing. He was the third executive to leave, following Michael Abbott, cloud services lead, and Peter Stern, services business head. Apple will be promoting Jim DeLorenzo to take care of the sports content, while another will act as a replacement for the TV business aspect.

The move has not been announced, but Bloomberg says that Pete Distad won’t be a part of Apple by the end of the month.