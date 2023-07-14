Playstation game console owners get extended Apple TV+ trial

Sony Playstation 4 and 5 owners can avail of the extended Apple TV+ free trial offered by Apple and Sony.

Owners of the PS5 console can enjoy another six months’ worth of free Apple TV+ even if they accepted the promotion before. Push Square reports that the offer is available to those who have previously had the service for free, except for Apple One subscribers. On the other hand, PS4 owners can get three months’ worth of free Apple TV+ and it’s only limited to new subscribers.

Those interested can sign up using their Playstation console and download the Apple TV app. A valid Apple ID is required to complete the process. The promo runs from now until the end of July. The Playstation Apple TV+ deal is lengthy compared to recent Apple TV+ promotions for the Tetris movie and MLS, which only gave users one free month of access.