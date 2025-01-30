Apple TV

Plex reveals revamped app for Apple TV

By Samantha Wiley
A new revamped iPhone app was revealed by Plex back in November, featuring bigger artwork, enhanced navigation, a section that features the media library, and more features. It’s still currently in beta, and Apple TV users can now test it out. Plex provided screenshots of the revamped Apple TV app and stated that the redesigned version will be made accessible early this year after beta testing. No specific date has been stated yet, so just keep updated on information about this.

Users of Apple TV can head to the App Store to download TestFlight and install Plex beta. Further instructions can be found on the Plex Website. Plex is a famous streaming app that lets you watch famous shows in your personal video library across multiple devices, find your favorite actors like Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves, and gain access to movies and TV shows that support ads for free.

