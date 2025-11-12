Pluribus Hit With Rough Release As Outage Occurs with Apple TV

The release of Pluribus made by Vince Gilligan has not had a smooth release, Apple servers had outages in Canada and the United States after the show was available for streaming on Apple TV last Thursday. Subscribers of Apple TV were not able to stream the show during this time.

The problem was acknowledged by Apple on their System Status support page. The outages from Apple Arcade, Apple Music and Apple TV happened around 10:29 and 11:38 pm, which affected some users and have since been resolved.

Vince Gilligan created the hit shows Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad. The sci-fi drama Pluribus is one of the high-profile new shows that came to Apple TV. The show revolves around Carol Sturka, a successful writer who is finding her way through a world that’s affected by an obscure signal coming from space, as the only one left with free will.