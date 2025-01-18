Apple TV

Pop-Up office set up at grand central terminal to promote Severance

By Samantha Wiley
Severance

Apple is advertising Severance, an Apple TV+ sci-fi workplace show receiving a second season, by releasing a pop-up identical to the show’s office setting in New York City at the Grand Central Terminal. They made a glass cube with work areas that were used in the show, and to top it off, there were employees doing their jobs and other things like catch, yoga, drinking coffee, flying paper airplanes, and more stuff that were seen in the show.

The director and some actors in Severance showed up at the area of the event at around 4:30 pm ET, where they spent time in the improvised office made to look like the one in the show where they acted the part of their roles as “innies” for a few hours. The show will make a return with a second season on Apple TV+ on January 17, Friday, following the first season which was aired 3 years ago.

