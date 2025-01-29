Potential 4th season of Ted Lasso currently in the making

Nick Mohhamed, Ted Lasso cast member, went to X.com and uploaded a video to announce that early dates for his tour in the UK will be rescheduled due to some filming that remained unnamed. He was set to start the tour for the comedy “Show Pony” featuring magic and music three months from now. Mohammed rescheduling these days indicated that contracts and makings are underway.

Advertisements

This heavily hints that Ted Lasso, hit Apple TV+ series will be receiving a 4th season after the third season concluded with an emotional ending, where actor Jason Sudekis declared he was going to quit to go back to Kansas. Among the first signs of a new season was when Tim Cook, Apple CEO, said that he was hoping for a 4th season. Back in October, an Apple TV enthusiast went to X.com and posted that the 4th season of Ted Lasso will be entering early production in January.