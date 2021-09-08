Pre-Orders for Apple TV+ ‘On the Rocks’ Blu-Ray now available

An Apple TV+ original film is on the way to becoming available as a Blu-Ray and DVD disc. ‘On the Rocks’ can be pre-ordered on Amazon for $17.99.

‘On the Rocks’ is a movie about a mother who gets reacquainted with her playboy father. The pair goes through a journey in New York and explores topics such as relationships of children and parents, and marriage, among others. The film features Hollywood greats Rashida Jones, Bill Murray, Marlon Wayans and Ximena Lamadrid.

The physical Blu-Ray disc will be distributed by Lionsgate and will be shipped starting October 26. The comedy movie premiered on Apple TV+ in September last year.

‘On the Rocks’ is the first Apple TV+ movie to become available on DVD and Blu-Ray. ‘Defending Jacob’ is the first in Apple’s streaming service to be made into a Blu-Ray and DVD, with Paramount being the distributor.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and has a 1 month free trial for new users.