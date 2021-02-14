Preview of ‘Cherry’ Surfaces on Twitter

The creators of upcoming Apple TV+ film ‘Cherry’, the Russo Brothers have recently shared a preview clip on Twitter.

In the clip, the viewer learns how the two main characters met and was released to promote its showing on February 26 in theaters. On the Apple TV+ platform, ‘Cherry’ will be available starting March 12.

The 40-second video can be watched by clicking on the video link on Twitter. ‘Cherry’ tells the story of a US Army veteran who’s become addicted to opium. The protagonist is played by Tom Holland, who joined the army and went home with PTSD. He and his wife (Ciara Bravo) went to robbing banks to feed their drug addiction.

Remember when you first fell in love? #Cherry is in theaters February 26th and on @AppleTV March 12th. https://t.co/9Pt9eGY8EB pic.twitter.com/WsXL82kvBP — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) February 11, 2021

Joe and Anthony Russo are the film directors and are widely known for their work in Avengers Endgame. Apple acquired the rights to the film in September for $40 million.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features original Apple content.