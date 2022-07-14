Primetime Emmy nominations for Apple TV+ content reach 52

Apple’s streaming platform has reached 52 Emmy nominations, which beats its record of 35 nominations last year.

The 74th Emmy Award ceremony will have a number of Emmy nominations, 20 of which comes from the hit series ‘Ted Lasso’. Last year, the series received the same number of nods from the prestigious event. Newcomer thriller series ‘Severance’ comes in second with fourteen Emmy nominations.

Other Apple TV+ content with Emmy nominations include The Morning Show, Schmigadoon!, The Problem with Jon Stewart, Lisey’s Story, Carpool Karaoke, Pachinko, Foundation, SEE and They Call Me Magic.

Notably, two Apple commercials received ‘Outstanding Commercial’ nominations- the Apple TV+ ‘Everyone But Jon Hamm’ and ‘Detectives – iPhone 13 Pro’. Both videos are available to watch on the official Apple YouTube channel.

This year’s Emmy Awards will go live September 12 at 5pm Pacific Time. The event will air on Peacock and NBC. All the listed series are available to watch on the Apple TV+ platform for $4.99 a month.