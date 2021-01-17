Production Ted Lasso second season begins

Apple has recently announced via tweet that production for season 2 of Ted Lasso has begun.

Apple TV+ Ted Lasso is a comedy series that tells the story of an American football coach who’s been hired to lead an English Premier League football team. Jason Sudeikis plays the protagonist Ted Lasso in the series.

Apple has already greenlighted a second and third season for the show. The ongoing pandemic has forced many Apple TV+ production to be stopped or delayed, with progress going slowly to account for health safety.

Time to start warming those biscuits. Production for @TedLasso Season 2 has officially begun! pic.twitter.com/EHZWbwiY58 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) January 15, 2021

The popular sports comedy series’ second season is expected to premiere on Apple TV by summer, while the third season’s air date is yet to be determined. Just recently the show’s creator mentioned how Ted Lasso may have only three seasons in total due to Sudeikis asking for more time off-set.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $4.99 a month.