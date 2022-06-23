‘Project Unabom’ to arrive on Apple TV+

Eight-part documentary podcast series ‘Project Unabom’ will be arriving on Apple TV+ June 27.

‘Project Unabom’ explores the life of renowned killer Ted Kaczynski, a.k.a. The Unabomber, with new interviews and reports shedding new light on the case. Eric Benson will be hosting the podcast, while Jonathan Menjivar from Pineapple Street will be acting as the senior producer alongside Max Linsey and Jenna Weiss-Berman.

The upcoming podcast will feature original reporting from Benson, who gained dozens of original documents from the FBI and the Unabomber’s personal papers. Interviews with persons of interest, such as David Kaczynski will be making an appearance in the show.

‘Project Unabom’ will debut on Apple TV+ starting June 27, with new episodes becoming available every Monday. It joins notable content such as ‘Hooked’, ‘Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy’ and ‘Run, Bambi, Run’ as podcasts that do not have counterparts in Apple TV+.