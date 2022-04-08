Psychology thriller series ‘Constellation’ to arrive on Apple TV+

Apple has announced on its official website a new psychological conspiracy thriller which stars Jonathan Banks and Noomi Rapace.

‘Constellation’ tells the story of Jo, who experienced a space disaster and returned to Earth. Upon arriving, she finds out that some parts of her life are missing and must now uncover secrets to recover them.

Noomi Rapace is known for her role in ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’, while Jonathan Banks is known for his role in ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Breaking Bad’. Peter Harness is the creator and writer of the show, and is notable for producing the ‘Doctor Who’ series. Michelle MacLaren is set to be the director, and it’s her third time on the Apple TV+ platform after ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Shining Girls’.

‘Constellation’ will join already-existing thrillers ‘Losing Alice’ and ‘Tehran’ when it comes out. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features original content such as ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘See’ and ‘Dickinson’.