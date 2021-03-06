Ray Liotta returns to acting in Apple TV+ ‘In With The Devil’ series

Ray Liotta has been cast as a character in the upcoming series ‘In With The Devil’ for Apple TV+.

Apple Studios will be the producer of the limited 6-part series. Liotta is set to play the role of ‘Big Jim’, a former ranking officer who’s also the father of the lead character. Taron Egerton plays the lead character James Keene, while Paul Walter Hauser plays the role of the murderer.

‘In With The Devil’ is the story of a relationship between a serial killer and Keene. The lead character can get an early pardon if he gets the murderer to confess to two crimes.

The Apple TV+ show is based on the same-name novel ‘In With The Devil’, with James Keene being the author. The real-life story adaptation will be shown on the Apple TV+ platform with a release date yet unknown.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month and features Apple original shows such as ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Greyhound’.