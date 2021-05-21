Redditor gets his Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote early

Dark Mode

A customer in Finland recently took to Reddit to show off his new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote.

The Redditor, who goes by the handle ‘Makivivu’ posted photos of the Apple TV 4K and went on to post his first impressions of the streaming box. The Siri Remote trackpad ‘feels good’ and the buttons were clicky but ‘still solid’.

For the Apple TV the Redditor mentioned how the interface runs smooth, while app installations are quick. However, ‘Makivivu’ did not have a previous-gen device to compare with.

Customers who ordered the Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote will have theirs delivered starting May 21. Those in New Zealand and Australia will be the first ones, and as such most of the early reviews will come from the region.

In the US shipping notices have not been sent yet. The earliest orders for the Apple TV 4K should start anywhere between May 21 to 27.