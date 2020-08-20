Reese Witherspoon to Spearhead Music Competition Series on Apple TV+

Apple is partnering with Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon to produce a music competition series called ‘My Kind of Country’.

Witherspoon and her platform, Hello Sunshine will be bringing the content to Apple TV+. It’s the first music competition aside from Carpool Karaoke. Hello Sunshine mostly focuses on female-based storytelling, which may be seen in the show.

Witherspoon, who has already appeared on ‘The Morning Show’, has taken to Twitter to announce the new show. Her goal was to ‘discover musicians who are revolutionizing country music’ and make it available to those who are interested.

Music-themed shows have already appeared on Apple TV+, including Little Voice, a drama about a struggling artist and Central Park, a mix of animation and musical comedy.

Apple TV+ is a subscription based service which brings exclusive content such as ‘For All Mankind’, ‘The Morning Show’, ‘See’ and ‘Servant’, among others. Currently, Apple is offering a bundled service of Showtime, CBS and Apple TV+ at a 50% discount.