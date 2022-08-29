Roku and Samsung giving away free 3 months of Apple TV+

Roku and Samsung device owners can get Apple TV+ for free for 3 months on eligible devices.

In an online post, Roku mentioned that new subscribers get the service for three months without a charge. After the promotion is up, users get charged $4.99 per month to continue.

Samsung customers and owners of new smart TV models from 2018 through 2022 can receive a free trial for 3 months. All they need to do is open the native Apple TV+ app from their TVs and follow the on-screen instructions to redeem the offer.

The Samsung press release did not say if the promo can be accessed by existing subscribers, or if it’s limited to just new subscribers. The free Apple TV+ runs until November 28 this year.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features original Apple content such as workplace thriller ‘Severance’ and comedy series ‘Ted Lasso’.