Rumors of four new Apple TV features surface

A new Apple TV is expected to arrive this year with four new features.

Aside from the rumor of an imminent launch, the Apple streaming hardware may have several new features in the mix. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that the device may arrive with the A14 chip, which is the same as the iPhone 12 lineup and 4th generation iPad Air. The upgrade will make streaming videos and playing games smoother than its predecessor.

The new device will have 4GB of RAM, up from 3GB on the Apple TV 4K. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that it may have a lower price point to entice consumers. For reference, the Apple TV 4K costs $179 while the older model costs $149. Lastly, there might be a new and improved Siri remote, with rumors pointing to integrated Find My support with the U1 chip.

Gurman says that an event in October is highly unlikely, which means that the new device might launch along with a press release.