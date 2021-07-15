Russian and multilingual shows will soon be on Apple TV+

Apple has recently signed a deal with Alexander Rodnyansky, a Russian producer in bringing Russian shows for the streaming service.

The deal hopes that Russian films and series will be added to the library of the streaming service. The first look deal did not include time limits or projects. Rodnyansky mentioned that the contract will cover Russian and other projects, including international directors and writers.

Rodnyansky mentioned how Apple wanted to explore possibilities and that the company wished to be the first global streaming platform that inks a partnership with a Russian company.

He further adds that filmmakers now have a chance to deliver their stories to an international audience without limitations. Rodnyansky says he’s excited to be part of the contemporary, no-border world that can unite people.

Rodnyansky’s company, AR Content has produced Elena, Leviathan and Loveless in 2011, 2014 and 2017, respectively. The films were directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev.