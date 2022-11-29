Satirical Apple TV+ ‘Spirited’ Ad surfaces online

A new ad video promoting the service ‘Ryan Reynolds+’ has been uploaded to the world wide web.

The minute-long ad showcases ‘Ryan Reynolds+’, with Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer providing the commentary. In line with Cyber Monday, both personalities highlight the features, or flaws of the Hollywood actor.

Near the end, Ryan Reynolds goes out of the white background and says ‘Just watch Spirited’, which is already available on Apple’s streaming service. ‘Spirited’ is a musical comedy and a reimagining of the original by renowned author Charles Dickens.

It’s worth noting that the ad is satirical in nature, which means that Ryan Reynolds+ is not a real service. However, those interested can subscribe to Apple TV+ for $6.99 a month to watch ‘Spirited’, which has Reynolds as a cast member.

Apple TV+ hosts original Apple content, including holiday shows such as Peanuts Special and more. The service can be bundled via Apple One packages.