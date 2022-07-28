Save $50 on the Apple TV 4K with 2nd Gen Siri Remote

If you haven’t picked up Apple’s latest streaming box yet, now is the time. You can save $50 on the Apple TV 4K with 2nd generation Siri Remote, which is down to just $129.99 from its original price of $180 on Amazon.

Navigating the menu just got a whole lot easier with the new Siri Remote. A touch enabled clickpad leads you faster to where you need to go, and you can even use Siri to increase the volume, launch apps or control video playback, among others.

The Apple TV 4K streams up to 4K HDR and Dolby Vision, and it’s powered up by a speedy A12 bionic chip for handling graphics, video and audio. You can watch your favorite Apple TV+, Netflix, Amazon Prime or Disney+ show, or play via the Apple Arcade. You can also connect the device to a HomeKit camera and control your smart home devices.

Grab the $50 off Apple TV 4K with 2nd gen Siri Remote today!