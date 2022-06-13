Script of ‘Pachinko’ pilot episode published

Deadline has reported that the first episode of the time-spanning drama series ‘Pachinko’ has been published.

The pilot episode’s script was made available to those who are interested in getting a closer look at the writing behind the show. ‘Pachinko’ began showing on the Apple TV+ platform on March 25, adapted from the best-selling novel of the same title.

The manuscript is identified as ‘Chapter One’ and has a listing of ‘101’ by Soo Hugh, the executive producer and director. The episode tells a story of Solomon attempting to get a promotion in 80s New York with a flashback of his grandmother living in Japanese-occupied Korea. Details involve extensive notes, actions and spoken words, as well as set and character lists.

Deadline published the pilot episode script as it was being considered for an Emmy Award nomination.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features original content such as ‘Schmigadoon!’, ‘Finch’ and ‘Dickinson’, among others.