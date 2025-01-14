Apple TV

Season 1 of ‘Severance’ free to watch on Roku

By Samantha Wiley
Severance

Severance, an Apple TV+ show, is now available on Roku for free for a certain amount of time as it aims to advertise the new season coming for the workplace thriller. Roku subscribers and Severance fans are given an exclusive chance to preview and catch up, letting them watch the first season for free until January 19.

Advertisements

The Roku channel will also show some behind the scenes and a sneak peak of the second season. Severance is a dystopian thriller show on Apple TV+ made available on Roku for free for a limited time, and is returning to Apple TV+ on January 17. 

Severance

Sweta Patel from Roku says this will provide an exclusive experience for its fans which is available in the U.S, along with more Apple TV+ material on Roku while collaborating with Apple. It can be accessed directly from the home screen of Roku, providing access to about 90 million users and could potentially add more subscribers for Apple, giving viewers the option to claim a free three-month trial for Apple TV+.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iPad 11
Next iPad 11 might support Apple Intelligence
1 Min Read
iPhone SE
New iPad and iPhone SE models may debut this spring
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
Get the Best Price For AirPods Pro 2 in 2025
1 Min Read
Baldur’s Gate 3
Be wary of the fake Baldur’s Gate 3 game making rounds on the App Store
1 Min Read
Sniper Elite 4
Sniper Elite 4 available now On iPhone, iPad and Mac
1 Min Read
The M4 MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD is $250 Off
The M4 MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD is $250 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Annual back to school promo from Apple ongoing from January 8 to March 13
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple donating to help victims affected in Los Angeles wildfire
1 Min Read
YouTube and Delta
YouTube and Delta collaborate to provide ad-free content during flights
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
The AirPods Max with USB-C is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple AI-Based notification feature generated false headlines again
1 Min Read
Shazam
Shazam predicts 50 artists for a breakthrough year to stardom
1 Min Read
Lost your password?