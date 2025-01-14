Season 1 of ‘Severance’ free to watch on Roku

Severance, an Apple TV+ show, is now available on Roku for free for a certain amount of time as it aims to advertise the new season coming for the workplace thriller. Roku subscribers and Severance fans are given an exclusive chance to preview and catch up, letting them watch the first season for free until January 19.

The Roku channel will also show some behind the scenes and a sneak peak of the second season. Severance is a dystopian thriller show on Apple TV+ made available on Roku for free for a limited time, and is returning to Apple TV+ on January 17.

Sweta Patel from Roku says this will provide an exclusive experience for its fans which is available in the U.S, along with more Apple TV+ material on Roku while collaborating with Apple. It can be accessed directly from the home screen of Roku, providing access to about 90 million users and could potentially add more subscribers for Apple, giving viewers the option to claim a free three-month trial for Apple TV+.