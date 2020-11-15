Season 2 of ‘The Morning Show’ adds Hasan Minhaj

Hasan Minhaj, actor and comedian will be joining the rest of the crew for the second season of Apple TV+ series ‘The Morning Show’.

On the show, Minhaj is playing as Eric, who is a rising star joining the news team. He joins existing casts Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Mark Duplass, Billy Crudup and others.

‘The Morning Show’ premiered when Apple TV+ launched and quickly became one of the most popular content in the platform. Actor Billy Crudup recently won Outstanding Supporting Actor while the show itself garnered several Golden Globe award nominations.

Production on the series’ 2nd season resumed October 19 but Apple has not announced a premiere date yet. Originally, it began in March but was held off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hasan Minhaj’s recent works include ‘Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King’, ‘Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj’ and ‘The Daily Show’.

Apple TV+ is a monthly streaming service for $4.99, featuring exclusive content on the Apple platform.