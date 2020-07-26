Season 2 trailer of ‘For All Mankind’ appears on IMDB

For All Mankind

A trailer for the second season of ‘For All Mankind’ has appeared in IMDB but is strangely absent in Apple’s website.

The trailer has not been shown on either Apple’s newsroom or its YouTube channel, and could have been prematurely uploaded on the platform. An official announcement by Apple has not been issued yet.

The series is one of the first to air on the Apple TV+ platform. A second season was announced just after its first week on the streaming service. The show is about an alternate future where the race to the stars never ended and focuses on the NASA engineers, astronauts and their families.

For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Sarah Jones, Michael Dorman, Shantel VanSanten and Jodi Balfour. The first season has already finished and is available to watch on the Apple TV+ service for $4.99 a month. Those who bought a new Mac, iPad, iPhone or Apple Watch have a free 1 year access to the content.

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
