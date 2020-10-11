Season 3 of ‘Dickinson’ arriving on Apple TV+

‘Dickinson’, one of the first few shows that arrived on the Apple TV Plus platform is set to have a third season.

Apple has agreed to renew the series for a 3rd season, which features Hailee Steinfeld as the show’s protagonist, Emily Dickinson. It’s set to premiere January 8 next year on Apple’s streaming service.

Alena Smith serves as the writer, creator and executive producer of ‘Dickinson’. The second season is not yet showing, but notable appearances such as Nick Kroll (as Edgar Allan Poe) Timothy Simons (as Frederick Olmstead), Ayo Edebiri (as Hattie) and Will Pullen (as Nobody).

The second season is set to premiere with three episodes, then a new one to show every week. It will be shown alongside ‘For All Mankind’, ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘See’.

Apple TV Plus costs $4.99 a month and was recently given as an extension for those whose 1-year free subscription will be ending between November to January.