Apple TV

Season 3 production for ‘Severance’ begins

By Samantha Wiley
Severance

The third season of the hit series ‘Severance’ is currently being worked on, as per director and executive producer Ben Stiller.

Stiller mentioned to the Hollywood Reporter that the next season of ‘Severance’ has begun. It’s worth noting that there has been a significant gap between the second and first seasons, which was due to the Hollywood strikes and also the team having to reshoot and rewrite scripts extensively to expand on the show concept and refine character arcs. The director said he wanted to avoid the long pause for the third season, and it will likely come true since there won’t be a writer’s strike this time around.

Severance

Apple has not announced the third season renewal in public yet, but it may do so when work for the series is nearing completion. ‘Severance’ is one of the most popular series on the Apple TV+ platform as an original show.

