Season 3 trailer of Apple TV+ ‘Servant’ now available to watch

Apple today has uploaded the trailer for season three of its Apple TV+ series ‘Servant’ on its official YouTube channel.

‘Servant’ tells the story of a couple who went through the tragedy of losing a child. Along the way, they hire a nanny with frightening implications. ‘Servant’ is directed by M. Night Shyamalan, with Tony Basgallop as the show’s creator.

The minute-long trailer follows the cast with a description that ‘the past always comes back to haunt you’. ‘Servant’ season three will launch January 21 next year, with shooting beginning March this year. As of the moment it’s not mentioned how many episodes have been made, but if it follows previous seasons then there might be a total of 10.

