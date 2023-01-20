Season three of Apple TV+ ‘Ted Lasso’ to arrive in spring

Popular Apple TV+ series ‘Ted Lasso’ will launch its third season this spring, according to an Apple announcement.

‘Ted Lasso’ is a comedy series featuring Jason Sudeikis as the titular Ted Lasso. The story involves an American football coach being hired to a professional soccer team in England. Currently, the series has completed its two seasons and is awaiting a third season. The award-winning series will conclude after the third season, as evidenced by the cast members bidding others farewell once filming was done in November.

There’s no specific date yet on when the third season of ‘Ted Lasso’ will be available on the streaming service. Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming platform and costs $6.99 a month. It features original content such as ‘See’ and ‘For All Mankind’, including upcoming shows ‘The Big Door Prize’, ‘City on Fire’, ‘Hello Tomorrow’, ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’, ‘Shrinking’, and more.