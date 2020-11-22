Season two of ‘For All Mankind’ to debut February 2021

Apple TV+ original show ‘For All Mankind’ will be having its second season debut on February 19, 2021.

In a tweet from the official Twitter account, fans were told to ‘prepare for the next era’. Production for the show was temporarily halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has since resumed in August.

‘For All Mankind’ was one of the original Apple TV+ shows that debuted when the streaming platform was launched. Apple quickly renewed the series for a second season even when the first was still showing.

It tells the story of an alternate reality where the space race never ended. Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert and Ronald Moore are the show’s creators, with stars Joel Kinnaman, Sarah Jones, Wrenn Schmidt, Michael Dorman, Shantel VanSanten and Jodi Balfour as the cast.

The second season focuses on the aftermath of the first season, with the moon being a central strategic front in the Cold War.